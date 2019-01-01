More severe storms hit the South

Strong storms continued battering the South on Friday, leaving three dead in the region. More than 100,000 people were without power Friday across Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Texas. A Mississippi man was killed Thursday afternoon when his car hit a tree south of Philadelphia, Miss., Neshoba County Coroner John Stephens told local news outlets. Kenderick Magee, 24, was also killed while driving in the storm near Gillsburg, Miss., WLBT-TV reported. Alabama authorities said a woman died Thursday night after the storms knocked a tree onto her home in St. Clair County.

Meteorologists with the National Weather Service said they thought multiple tornadoes hit southwest and central Mississippi on Thursday. Louisiana and central Alabama reported strong winds. Georgia faces multiple tornado warnings in the northeast portion of the state, and North and South Carolina and Virginia are expecting tornado threats throughout the day.