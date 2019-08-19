More protesters flood Hong Kong over the weekend

Heavy rain didn’t dampen the efforts of protesters in Hong Kong Sunday. A peaceful march began in Victoria Park as demonstrators armed with umbrellas chanted, “Reclaim Hong Kong, revolution of our era!” Protest organizers said at least 1.7 million people participated, although authorities claimed only 128,000 people were present during the protest’s peak. Protest leader Bonnie Leung said she hoped the protest would “show the world that Hong Kong people can be totally peaceful.”

What’s the latest? Sunday’s protest had one of the largest turnouts since demonstrations began in June in opposition to a bill that would have made it easier to extradite criminal suspects to China. Protesters continue to seek the bill’s formal withdrawal and the resignation of Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, who initially supported the legislation but later suspended it. The demonstrators also demand an investigation into police violence and seek democracy in the territory.

Dig deeper: Follow WORLD Magazine reporter June Cheng on Twitter for the latest updates from Hong Kong. Watch a time-lapse video of protesters gathering in Victoria Park on Sunday.