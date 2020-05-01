More nations battle spiking coronavirus cases

After sweeping through Europe and the United States, COVID-19 is battering other less-equipped nations. Officials in a southern Yemen town said on Friday that more than 500 people died over eight days from suspected coronavirus infections. Rebels in the northern region of the war-torn nation have confirmed only two cases, but doctors said the group is hiding the actual number of infections and deaths.

What other nations are struggling? In the hard-hit town of Chernivtsi, Ukraine, a hospital meant for 60 patients has about 100, with only one infectious disease specialist and no centralized oxygen system. In Brazil’s Amazon community of Betania, at least two Tikuna tribe members have died, and government health workers don’t have test kits or protective equipment.

