More information surfaces about Nashville bombing suspect

Anthony Warner, the suspect in a bombing in downtown Nashville on Christmas, had only one arrest on his record for a 1978 marijuana-related charge. But a year before the incident, his girlfriend told police he was building bombs in an RV trailer at his property, according to documents The Associated Press obtained.

What happened? An emailed statement from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department on Tuesday described a police visit to Pamela Perry’s home in August 2019 after her attorney said she was threatening suicide. The attorney, Raymond Throckmorton, was also present and told the officers that Perry’s boyfriend, Warner, talked about making a bomb and was capable of doing so, according to the police report. There is a dispute between the police records and Throckmorton over whether he said Warner was his client at the time of the interaction. Throckmorton told The Tennessean he had previously represented Warner in a civil case. Police went to Warner’s home, but he did not answer. The officers saw no evidence of a crime and did not enter the house or property, according to the report. An FBI database check at the time showed no records of Warner, the police said.

Dig deeper: Read Tim Lamer’s initial report on the bombing in The Sift.