More educational bang for your buck

Charter schools in eight large U.S. cities provide a 53 percent better return on investment than their regular public school counterparts, a recently released study concluded. The University of Arkansas Department of Education Reform compared the cost-effectiveness of schools by dividing student scores on the reading and math portions of the National Assessment of Educational Progress by per-pupil funding. The study’s authors said they wanted to find which type of taxpayer-funded schooling offers the biggest “bang for the buck,” or return-on-investment (ROI).

When viewed individually, the cities—Atlanta, Boston, Denver, Houston, Indianapolis, New York, San Antonio, and Washington—showed a broad range of ROI values. Atlanta’s charter schools had the best ROI score, but Houston scored in the top three for charter and public schools and had the smallest difference in ROI between the two. Atlanta charter schools had dramatically lower per-pupil funding than any of the other cities surveyed, while the Houston public schools are high quality and produced competitive ROI values by comparison, according to the study’s authors.

“Public charter schools in these eight U.S. cities are a good public investment in terms of the comparative amount of student achievement they produce for the funding they receive,” they wrote, noting some limitations in their analysis. The study’s authors did not look at differences in operating costs between charter and public schools, which in some areas have outdated, expensive-to-maintain buildings. Charter schools sometimes make lucrative real estate deals and also benefit from government financing plans.

“Running a nonprofit charter school can still be a highly lucrative undertaking—all financed with taxpayer dollars,” education analyst Peter Greene wrote in Forbes last year.

The study also did not analyze the reasons for differences in standardized test performance between the two types of schools. Issues like transience or population mobility rates, as well as a comparison of how many students have special education needs, would have added valuable nuance and detail.

“The most comprehensive research reports conclude that, though results vary across states and charter school networks, on average public charter schools have a positive effect on student achievement,” the report concluded.