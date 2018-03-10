More details of Kavanaugh’s past surface as vote nears
by Harvest Prude
Posted 10/03/18, 12:12 pm
WASHINGTON—The FBI investigation into sexual assault complaints against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is nearing an end, allowing Republicans to move toward a final vote even as new accusations emerge. Investigators talked with initial witnesses, including Kavanaugh classmate and friend Mark Judge and second accuser Deborah Ramirez, who knew Kavanaugh at Yale University, then expanded to include former high school classmates Tim Gaudette and Chris Garrett, who were both listed on a calendar Kavanaugh kept in the summer of 1982.
Another entry on the calendar is getting attention after The New York Times published a letter Kavanaugh wrote in 1983 to friends organizing plans for a weeklong getaway. In a postscript, Kavanaugh said whoever got there first should “warn the neighbors that we’re loud obnoxious drunks with prolific pukers among us.” It’s signed “FFFFF, Bart.” Attorney Michael Avenatti, who represents third accuser Julie Swetnick, raised a new accusation Wednesday from a former participant in the annual “Beach Week.” The anonymous accuser alleged that while attending the gathering in 1980 and while at subsequent house parties, Kavanaugh and Judge would “be overly aggressive and verbally abusive toward girls.”
If the investigation wraps up in the next day or so, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., could introduce a motion to end debate on the nomination and schedule a vote by the end of the week. The Senate could also stay in session through the weekend to vote.
Every senator will have access to the bureau’s findings, but Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has called for the public release of a redacted version, a move that has bipartisan support. Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn, R-Texas, said he would support it, and Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., said a public release could forestall an inevitable leak.
Some, including Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa., and ranking member Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., pushed back on the idea. Grassley said such a move could dissuade witnesses from cooperating with the FBI in future.
At a campaign rally Tuesday, President Donald Trump derided Kavanaugh’s first accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, for the gaps in her story such as how she got home the night the alleged assault took place or where it happened. “Upstairs? Downstairs? Where was it? ‘I don’t know, but I had one beer. That’s the only thing I remember,’” the president said, mocking Ford.
Key swing vote GOP senators have condemned Trump’s remarks, including Susan Collins of Maine and Jeff Flake of Arizona, who have so far refused to say ahead of time how they will vote. Collins said the president’s remarks “were just plain wrong.”
Harvest Prude
Harvest is a graduate of the World Journalism Institute and a reporter for WORLD.
Comments
TheAbundantLandPosted: Wed, 10/03/2018 01:58 pm
We need to focus on what's really important: Brett Kavanaugh threw ice at someone in the 80's.
Seriously World, lets not just be an echo chamber for fake news. None of this information is relevant to his QUALIFICATIONS as a judge. You didn't even report on that. I don't see you reporting on his actual judicial record.
Minnesota TomPosted: Wed, 10/03/2018 01:55 pm
To be fair shouldn't the title read "Unsubstatiated Details" or simply "Allegations"?
TheAbundantLandPosted: Wed, 10/03/2018 02:01 pm
Guilty until proven innocent, isn't that how we do it in America?
OldMikePosted: Wed, 10/03/2018 02:34 pm
So ironic... The loudest of Judge Kavanaugh’s detractors are not exactly exemplars of good conduct, morals, truthfulness, or judgment. Spend a little time following different leads from Google and you will find plenty to question in the backgrounds of several in the Senate Judiciary Committee.
We all know the real reasons for those opposing Judge Kavanaugh: first, he does not regard as sacred the “right” to murder one’s unborn children, and second, he was nominated by President Trump.
DADPosted: Wed, 10/03/2018 03:23 pm
Taken from The Daily Signal – October 3, 2018, Kavanaugh’s Anger is Justified , C. Prudhome
Brett Kavanaugh’s passionate outrage during his hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee last Thursday is generating scorn, not empathy, from plenty of liberals.
Look at what the Democrats, House Minortiy Leader Nancy Pelosi“I couldn’t help but think that if a woman had ever performed that way, they would say ‘hysterical,’ House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said Saturday, later adding, “I think that he disqualifies himself with … the manner in which he went after the Clintons and the Democrats.”
“Kavanaugh has revealed himself to be a man without measure, capable of frenzy, full of conspiratorial venom against Democrats. Justice would not be served by his presence on the Supreme Court,” wrote New York Times columnist Roger Cohen.
And The Washington Post’s Paul Waldman struck a similar note, writing, “Think about the man you saw on Thursday—that angry, entitled, disrespectful, uncontrolled man appealing not to the country but to his party to rally around him in order to stick it to the other side—and ask yourself if he demonstrated the kind of temperament you’d want on the Supreme Court.”
In other words, EVEN IF Kavanaugh’s FBI investigation finds he is not guilty of the accusations against him, THE LEFT IS GEARING UP to argue that his manner was partisan and UNBECOMING of the highest court in the land.
The accusations that caused the mild-mannered Kavanaugh to be outraged can also be reviewed. 1. He was accused of being the leader of a gang rape ring. 2. He was accused of exposing himself to a Yale classmate, at a party that no one remembers. 3. He was accused of attempted rape by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford while in high school over 36 years ago. No one at the alleged party corroborated Ford’s account. 4. After 10 days of being accused of these heinous acts without any evidence other than the word of the accuser, others also would address the committee members with scorn, as Judge Kavanaugh did. 5. If Kavanaugh treated the accusations without passion, those criticizing him would say he was cold and unfeeling, a clear sign that he is guilty as charged.
WHAT ACTUALLY IS AT STAKE?
1. People are up in arms that after 10 days of wall-to-wall coverage of Kavanaugh being accused of everything from attempted rape to running a gang rape ring, he actually had the audacity to call out those responsible for the tragic circus and public hell that his family has endured.
2. Kavanaugh was not supposed to declare what everyone watching knew was the truth. He was to pretend that the sham of accusations was not “a calculated and orchestrated political hit, fueled with pent-up anger"about President Trump and the 2016 election.”
WITHIN HOURS OF HIS NOMINATION, DEMOCRATS ON THE VERY COMMITTEE THAT WOULD JUDGE HIM VOWED TO DO WHATEVER IT TOOK TO BLOCK HIM FROM THE COURT.
1. Kavanaugh had the audacity to tell these same Democratic conspirators who destroyed his good name, He said,“You’ve tried hard. You’ve given it your all. No one can question your effort, but your coordinated and well-funded effort to destroy my good name and to destroy my family will not drive me out.”
THE DEMOCRAT’S COMPLAINT THAT KAVANAUGH IS TOO PARTISAN HAS NO MERIT. HE IS NOT PARTISAN. HE CALLED THEM OUT ON THEIR OWN PARTISAN EFFORT
THE DEMOCRATS HAVE GOTTEN EVERYTHING THEY HAVE ASKED FOR.
1. Democrats wanted the emails released. Republicans released the emails even before Sen. Cory “I am Spartacus” Booker had an opportunity to play to the cameras.
2. Democrats wanted Ford to have a hearing. Republicans were willing to make every accommodation for Ford to be heard, even flying to meet her in California.
3. The Democrats wanted another FBI investigation. Republicans have now delayed for another FBI investigation.
4. When the FBI investigation returns and adds to the evidence revealing the same good character that Kavanaugh’s SIX OTHER FBI INVESTIGATIONS have revealed, the true partisans will be clear.
5. The only people showing their partisan colors are Democrats who are poised to vote against Kavanaugh, no matter what is the actual evidence before them.
Big JimPosted: Wed, 10/03/2018 03:45 pm
Dad,
Very nice summation. The Democrats and all Leftists everywhere don't care about Judge Kavanaugh, Dr. Ford, Julie Swetnick or anybody else. The issue is never the issue, the issue is always the revolution. They are intent on keeping the Court at 4-4 so all the important Circuit Court decisions that have been appealed stay in place. I have heard that 10 of the 11 Federal Circuits are left leaning now so you can see why that would be a big deal to them. They are hoping to take the Senate in the upcoming election at which point they will bottle up all Supreme Court nominations (and probably Circuit Court as well) until 2020.
The Republicans have the majority and can confirm Judge Kavanaugh. The question is, do they know how to count votes?
Uff DaPosted: Wed, 10/03/2018 03:37 pm
Remember Bill Hybels.