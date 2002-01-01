More details emerge about Colorado shooter and victims

The police officer who died responding to a shooting at a Boulder, Colo., grocery store on Monday was training to operate drones so he could stay off the front lines, his father, Homer Talley, told KDVR-TV. Eric Talley had left a lucrative technology job to join the Boulder Police Department at age 40. Friends remember him as a hard worker and devoted Catholic. He left behind a wife and seven children, ranging in age from 7 to 20. Others killed in the shooting were identified as Denny Stong, 20; Neven Stanisic, 23; Rikki Olds, 25; Tralona Bartkowiak, 49; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Teri Leiker, 51; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62; and Jodi Waters, 65.

Do we know more about the shooter? Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, the 21-year-old who faces 10 murder charges for the shooting at King Soopers, was prone to rage and suffered delusions, according to people who knew him. He was a naturalized U.S. citizen who immigrated from Syria with his parents in 2002. As a high school senior, Alissa was sentenced to probation and community service after beating up a classmate who allegedly called him a racial slur. The Daily Beast reviewed some of his Facebook posts, which have since been deleted, and said he sometimes complained of “Islamophobic” people targeting him. His brother, Ali Aliwi Alissa, told the Daily Beast he was sure the shooting “was not at all a political statement. It’s mental illness.”

