More deaths reported from Cyclone Idai

The death toll from the deadly cyclone that struck three southern African countries earlier this month topped 700, as response efforts continued over the weekend. Cyclone Idai hit Mozambique on March 14 before moving into Zimbabwe and Malawi. Officials have so far reported 446 deaths in Mozambique associated with the storm, 259 in Zimbabwe, and 56 in Malawi. As the waters from the cyclone continue to recede and rescue workers access more affected regions, the death toll is expected to rise.

In Beira, the worst-hit city in Mozambique, about 228,000 people arrived at makeshift camps, said Celso Correia, the government’s emergency coordinator. Officials rushed to restore basic services like electricity and water and tried to control disease outbreaks. The U.S. Africa Command said it received an order from President Donald Trump to support relief efforts in Mozambique.