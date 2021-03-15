More countries pause AstraZeneca vaccine
by Rachel Lynn Aldrich
Posted 3/15/21, 05:30 pm
Germany reversed course on Monday just days after saying it would continue distributing the COVID-19 shot from AstraZeneca. France, Italy, Spain, and Thailand are also among the dozen or so countries that have halted use of the vaccine following reports of some recipients experiencing dangerous blood clots. Britain and Canada are still distributing it.
What do we know? AstraZeneca has insisted the shot is safe, saying there have only been 37 reports of clots out of 17 million recipients. The European Union’s drug regulatory agency plans to meet Thursday to review the data. The World Health Organization joined the European Medicines Agency in saying there was no evidence the vaccine caused the clots. AstraZeneca will likely apply for emergency use authorization in the United States in the next few weeks.
My Two CentsPosted: Mon, 03/15/2021 08:05 pm
And I wonder if the CDC will approve its emergency use. I am becoming increasingly skeptical. Johnson and Johnson uses fetal tissue. Astra Zeneca causes blood clots. Yet, we are to do our part and get whatever vaccine is available to us. It bothers me that they are vaccinating millions of people with doses that have not been fully approved by the FDA. And how many product recalls are there every year due to just a few malfunctions?