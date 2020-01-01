More cities and states tighten coronavirus restrictions

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti urged residents to not share Thanksgiving with people outside of their household. California Gov. Gavin Newsom said he’s pulling the “emergency brake” on plans to reopen the state’s economy after daily COVID-19 cases in the state doubled in the span of just 10 days. The new statewide rules will halt indoor worship and force most indoor businesses to close or operate at a fraction of capacity. Newsom said he is also strengthening a mask requirement effective Tuesday and is considering a curfew on business hours.

Who else is looking at more rules? The state of Michigan and the City of Philadelphia are putting similar measures in place. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday that the state is imposing a new indoor gathering cap of 10 people. Delaware is also limiting indoor gatherings. And Iowa and Pennsylvania have widened their mask requirements.

