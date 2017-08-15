More CEOs walk away from Trump

WASHINGTON—Intel CEO Brian Krzanich joined a pair of top business executives Monday in quitting President Donald Trump’s American Manufacturing Council. Krzanich’s resignation from the council came hours after those of Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank and Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier. In a company blog post, Krzanich explained he wanted to call attention to America’s divided political climate. “I resigned because I want to make progress, while many in Washington seem more concerned with attacking anyone who disagrees with them,” he wrote. “We should honor—not attack—those who have stood up for equality and other cherished American values. I hope this will change, and I remain willing to serve when it does.” Frazier quit the council because of the president’s initial response to the rally of white nationalists that turned violent in Charlottesville, Va., over the weekend. On Saturday, Trump condemned hate on “many sides.” He updated his statement Monday to denounce the Ku Klux Klan and white supremacists specifically. In June, Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Disney CEO Bob Iger stepped down from Trump councils after the president decided to leave the Paris climate accord. Before that, Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick and Hint Water CEO Kara Goldin left Trump advisory roles to protest the president’s executive order on travel and refugees.