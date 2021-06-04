More adults can get COVID-19 vaccine

President Joe Biden on Tuesday is expected to move up the deadline for all adults to be able to get immunized for the coronavirus from May 1 to April 19. But most states were set to open the vaccine line anyway or already have: About a dozen dropped eligibility requirements on Monday alone. States are supposed to receive more than 28 million doses this week, White House coronavirus coordinator Jeff Zients told governors on Tuesday.

Is it working? Nearly 1 in 3 Americans and more than 40 percent of adults have received at least one shot, according to White House officials. But that number goes up to 75 percent among older U.S. residents, who are at the highest risk for death from the virus, and more than half are fully vaccinated. In the United States, COVID-19 deaths have continued falling for the last 11 weeks, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Dig deeper: Read Amy Lewis’ report about people who experience COVID-19 symptoms for months.