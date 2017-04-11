More abortions, more money, less real support for women

Despite a significant decrease in clients, decrease in contraceptive services, and increase in the number of abortions it performs, Planned Parenthood still claims abortions make up only 3 percent of its overall business.

According to the abortion giant’s annual report, released last week, it performed 328,348 abortions and 9,494,977 total services. The report came out about six months later than normal, prompting speculation about what it might contain.

Kristi Hamrick, a spokeswoman for Americans United for Life, suspects Planned Parenthood released its report in May rather than December because it “plays against their narrative.”

“Everything they fundraise on, they do less of all the time. But when it comes to just simply ending life, that’s their business,” she said. “They have fewer than 650 clinics, compared to 13,000 or more community health centers where people can get real, true, full-service care. They have no mammogram machines, their health-affirming services are down, their adoption services are infinitesimal.”

According to its report, Planned Parenthood saw a 100,000 drop in the number of people its affiliates saw in 2015, down from 2.5 million in 2014.

That’s significantly lower than the 3 million people served in 2005, the year before current president Cecile Richards took over. But since 2005, Planned Parenthood’s revenue increased by $451 million to nearly $1.4 billion in 2015. In that same time period, its revenue from tax dollars jumped by $249 million to nearly $555 million.

The report also shows Planned Parenthood’s total contraception services fell from the previous year by 136,244. Breast exams fell by 42,103; pregnancy tests fell by 93,153; and prenatal services fell by 8,000—cut nearly in half.

The total abortion number, meanwhile, grew by 4,349.

Planned Parenthood also reports it has fewer clinics open around the country: 650 in 2015 compared with 850 in 2004.

But that’s not necessarily good news. Hamrick noted the simultaneous opening of abortion megacenters in urban areas: “There’s a business model shift going on here, and they are becoming merely the business of abortion. You look at a lot of these clinics that are closing, you can see that they are contraceptive-only locations.”

In spite of the drop in total clinics and clients, Planned Parenthood claims to have provided slightly more total services than the previous year. Mysteriously, the “other” category for treatments and procedures grew by 47 percent, and new categories such as “miscarriage care” and “well-woman exams” appeared.

Right to Life of Michigan noted on its website that a “well-woman exam” includes a pap test and a breast exam. “So, Planned Parenthood is counting the exam itself, the breast exam, and the pap test as three services, tripling their numbers,” the group wrote.

The report also references the undercover videos by the Center for Medical Progress (CMP) that revealed Planned Parenthood broke federal law by profiting from fetal tissue donations. The report calls the videos “heavily edited” and claims “their allegations were widely and resoundingly discredited.” But it doesn’t mention that Planned Parenthood’s own study found no “widespread evidence of substantive video manipulation,” or that CMP released the full video clips.

Neither does it mention the final report of the House Select Investigative Panel, which found that Planned Parenthood violated women’s privacy rights and broke federal law in its fetal tissue transactions. The panel also referred five Planned Parenthood affiliates for further investigation.