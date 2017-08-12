Moore accuser defends yearbook inscription

Beverly Young Nelson, the woman who has accused U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore of sexually assaulting her when she was 16 years old and he was a 30-year-old deputy district attorney, held a news conference Friday to defend her claims about a yearbook inscription she attributed to Moore. When Nelson came forward with her accusations last month, she provided as evidence her high school yearbook, which contained a note saying, “To a sweeter more beautiful girl I could not say ‘Merry Christmas.’ Christmas 1977. Love, Roy Moore D.A.” Below the note was a date and place notation. Supporters of Moore, the Republican from Alabama seeking a U.S. Senate seat in a special election next Tuesday, pointed out the handwriting in the inscription differed from that in the date and place notation, suggesting Nelson forged it. On Friday, Nelson’s attorney Gloria Allred told reporters the additional notations were made to “remind herself of who Roy Moore was, and where and when Mr. Moore signed her yearbook.” But Nelson insists Moore wrote the initial inscription. A handwriting expert hired by Allred said he verified the handwriting in the inscription as Moore’s. The Moore campaign said Nelson’s admission, made weeks after her initial accusation, cast doubt on her entire story. Nelson accused Moore of groping her in his car after offering to drive her home from the restaurant where she worked.