Molinari wins British Open, as Woods falls short

Francesco Molinari became the first Italian golfer to win a major championship by coming from behind to take the British Open in Carnoustie, Scotland, Sunday. His 2-under-par 69 in windy conditions bested some of the top names in golf, including his playing partner, Tiger Woods, who at one point took the lead Sunday. It was the first time Woods has led in the final round of a major since 2009. “Clearly, in my group, the attention wasn’t really on me, let’s put it that way,” Molinari said. “If someone was expecting a charge, they probably weren’t expecting it from me. But it’s been the same the whole of my career.”

Defending champion Jordan Spieth, who was tied for lead after play on Saturday, failed to make a single birdie, shooting a 76, his highest score ever in the final round of a major. Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose made runs toward the top, but fell short, two strokes behind Molinari and tied for second with Kevin Kisner and Xander Schauffele.