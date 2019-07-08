Mole rat defies natural selection

The lowly mole rat, a burrowing rodent, often shares its underground home with natal droptail ants, insects whose bite injects victims with formic acid, a chemical that should cause intense burning and stinging. But the chemical doesn’t affect most mole rats, and evolutionary scientists recently conducted a study, published May 31 in Science, to learn why. What they found fits far better with a creationist worldview than with the predictions of Darwinian evolution.

The scientists analyzed RNA samples of eight species of mole rats and observed their pain responses when exposed to a variety of chemical irritants. The researchers discovered that some species of mole rats have resistance to pain from the chemicals with which they have the most frequent contact.

Evolutionary theory would predict that the resistance developed over time, appearing in mole rat species according to their supposed evolutionary ages. If natural selection accounted for the mutation, there should be older species without it. And once the mutation arose and was “selected,” subsequent species should possess it, as well. But the scientists discovered that both the older and younger species had the adaptation, while those in the middle of the evolutionary age range showed no such pain resistance.

Troy Lacey, an Answers in Genesis writer with a degree in natural science, told me a creationist worldview could explain the study’s finding two ways: Either God created various kinds of mammals already possessing adaptations that would become necessary after the fall, or he made them with the genetic diversity they needed to develop those adaptations in a post-fall world.

For example, the Bible says that thorns and thistles became prevalent when God cursed the ground after the fall (Genesis 3:17–18). Many plant defenses, including chemical ones, could have come into existence at that time, Lacey wrote. For a burrowing animal that lives on a diet of plants and insects, adapting some sort of pain resistance would be advantageous.

A second possibility is that some of the species of mole rats that developed after the Genesis flood had no need for the pain insensitivity because their diet and environment may no longer have included plants and animals with toxic chemical defenses.

“The latter half of Psalm 104 describes how God provides for animals in a post-fall world,” Lacey wrote. “Even in a world of poisonous plants, biting ants, and stinging nettles, God makes sure that every animal is provided for, and can turn these barriers into good things,”