Modi leads in polls as India finishes voting
by Onize Ohikere
Posted 5/20/19, 10:18 am
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to retain power after the country on Sunday wrapped up an elaborate six-week electoral process that involved 900 million registered voters. A majority of the exit polls suggested that the ruling National Democratic Alliance, led by Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party, will exceed the 272 parliamentary seats it needs to secure a majority. At least two other surveys predicted the alliance will fall short of a majority. Exit polls in India have a record of inaccurately predicting the electoral outcome. India divided the voting process across 1 million polling stations into seven phases. The last round of the vote included 59 constituencies in eight states. The electoral commission will announce the final results on Thursday.
Onize Ohikere
Onize is a reporter for WORLD Digital based in Abuja, Nigeria.