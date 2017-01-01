Modi leads in polls as India finishes voting

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to retain power after the country on Sunday wrapped up an elaborate six-week electoral process that involved 900 million registered voters. A majority of the exit polls suggested that the ruling National Democratic Alliance, led by Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party, will exceed the 272 parliamentary seats it needs to secure a majority. At least two other surveys predicted the alliance will fall short of a majority. Exit polls in India have a record of inaccurately predicting the electoral outcome. India divided the voting process across 1 million polling stations into seven phases. The last round of the vote included 59 constituencies in eight states. The electoral commission will announce the final results on Thursday.