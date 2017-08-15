Modern eugenics: Down syndrome ‘eradication’ in Iceland

A disturbing report from CBS News last week revealed Iceland is systemically aborting babies with Down syndrome. While some have hailed the news as a cultural advancement, pro-lifers note the so-called progress has only moved the country toward genocide.

The small Nordic island nation has a population of about 330,000 but averages only two babies born with Down syndrome each year. In the early 2000s, Iceland began prenatal testing to spot babies at high risk for Down syndrome and other abnormalities.

About 80 percent of pregnant women in Iceland choose screening and nearly 100 percent of those women decide to abort if their babies test positive for Down syndrome—a scary example of modern eugenics.

Iceland offers the most egregious example of the practice, but other European countries don’t fare much better. French women choose to abort babies with Down syndrome 77 percent of the time, as do 90 percent of women in the United Kingdom and 98 percent in Denmark.

One in every 700 babies born in the United States has Down syndrome—about 6,000 new cases each year, according to the National Down Syndrome Society. Expectant American women who find out their babies have Down syndrome choose to abort 67 percent of the time.

Pro-life advocates note everyone wants to have healthy children, but Iceland isn’t improving the lives of babies born with disabilities—it’s killing them.

“I have rarely seen a story that so closely resembles Nazi-era eugenics as a recent report about Iceland ‘eradicating’ nearly 100 percent of Down syndrome births through abortion,” Focus on the Family founder James Dobson said in a statement after seeing the CBS News report. “We should all be deeply sorrowful and outraged.”

Down syndrome occurs when an individual has a full or partial extra copy of chromosome 21. It can cause a range of developmental delays and create an increased risk of congenital heart defects, respiratory and hearing problems, and other medical conditions. But many people with Down syndrome lead healthy and fulfilling lives.

Upgraded education and healthcare programs have dramatically improved the lives of people with Down syndrome, increasing life expectancy from 25 in 1983 to 60 in 2017. Many children born with Down syndrome attend school, grow up and get jobs, and even get married.

Pro-life groups said the low number of Down syndrome births in Iceland is not progress—it’s inhumane.

“This is not a medical advancement. This is eugenics and barbarism at best,” said Penny Nance, president and CEO of Concerned Women for America. “These individuals have no less worth than anyone else.”

Lila Rose, president of Live Action, told Fox News that Iceland is guilty of genocide.

“Some are celebrating Iceland as having ‘eradicated’ Down syndrome,” she said. “But let’s be clear: this isn’t eradicating this disorder. This is no medical breakthrough. This is genocide. Down syndrome still exists. They are just killing all the preborn children who have it.”