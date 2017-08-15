Modern eugenics: Down syndrome ‘eradication’ in Iceland

Pro-life victory in Arkansas
A federal court ruled last week that Arkansas can block Medicaid funds from Planned Parenthood, the nation’s largest abortion provider. Gov. Asa Hutchinson, a Republican, axed the state’s Medicaid provider agreements with Planned Parenthood affiliates in Fayetteville and Little Rock in 2015. The defunding effort came after undercover videos from the Center for Medical Progress showed Planned Parenthood selling fetal tissue at a profit. Three unnamed Planned Parenthood patients sued to block Hutchinson’s order, and courts filed an injunction to stop it from taking effect. But last week’s 2-1 decision from the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals lifted the restriction and allowed Hutchinson to cut Planned Parenthood’s Medicaid funding. Before the ruling, the abortion giant received $51,000 in Medicaid funds each year to operate in Arkansas. Hutchinson called the ruling a “substantial legal victory.” — E.W.
Abortion free-for-all
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown made good last week on her promise to sign a bill requiring health insurance plans to cover abortion. The bill, passed by the state legislature in July, requires insurers to cover 100 percent of abortion and contraception costs, as well as screening for sexually transmitted diseases, pre- and postnatal care. Churches and religious nonprofit organizations are exempt, but any employees wanting the abortion or contraception coverage can apply to a $10 million state fund set aside to cover those costs. Lawmakers also allocated $500,000 to cover abortion and contraceptive costs for illegal immigrants, who don’t qualify for insurance coverage. —L.J.