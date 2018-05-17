Moderate Republicans make last-ditch DACA effort

Deal-maker in chief speaks Kim Jong Un’s language
President Donald Trump, author of The Art of the Deal, will on June 12 attempt the deal of a lifetime when he meets with Kim Jong Un to discuss North Korea’s nuclear program. Trump may be one of the few people in the world best positioned to speak Kim’s language.
Above all else, Kim craves worldwide respect and legitimacy, analysts say. Born to one of his father’s mistresses, Kim secured his place as North Korea’s top leader in part by having other family members assassinated. Past U.S. presidents hesitated even to meet with him because they didn’t want to give the appearance of stamping their approval on Kim’s regime. President George W. Bush named North Korea part of the “axis of evil,” and President Barack Obama compared Kim to a baby banging a spoon on a table. The only American who would meet with Kim, it seemed, was an equally volatile and erratic professional basketball player, Dennis Rodman.
Scott Snyder, a North Korea expert with the Council on Foreign Relations, told me Trump uses his own personal brand of unpredictability as an asset. With it, he maximizes uncertainty in a way former, on-message presidents would never do—and in a way analysts would never recommend. Snyder noted Hillary Clinton likely would have approached North Korea using pressure tactics and diplomatic contacts built over time, as she did to lay groundwork for the Iran nuclear deal as secretary of state.
But Trump so strongly prefers a hands-on approach that he famously fires anyone who strays from absolute loyalty to his agenda.
“Normally we think of our presidents as closers. But in this case, Trump is going to open a relationship,” Snyder said, noting the president is uniquely positioned to bridge the structural disconnect between the United States and North Korea. Here, layers of bureaucracy surround top-level executives. There, nobody can make a decision but the dictator. In his usual style, Trump wants to bypass all those bureaucratic layers by going straight to Kim—just what both of them prefer.
“He’s adopting the approach that is best suited to the North Korean regime,” Snyder said.
And as businessmen do, each wants to come to the table from a position of strength, which explains this week’s North Korean threats to pull out of the talks, Snyder said. Using military exercises as the excuse, he theorizes, Kim really is reacting to recent U.S. comments about North Korea folding under sanctions. Not to be outdone, Trump responded with more caginess about whether or not the two would still meet. But according to Snyder, the last thing Kim would ever do is cancel a meeting he has craved for decades. —L.F.
Posted: Thu, 05/17/2018 06:51 pm
