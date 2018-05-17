Moderate Republicans make last-ditch DACA effort

President Donald Trump tried to force Congress to fix the country’s immigration system last year when he announced he would end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

But before the March deadline that could have triggered deportation proceedings against illegal immigrants brought to the country as children, a federal judge ordered the program to remain in place, taking pressure off lawmakers to find a legislative solution to the problem.

Now, nearly two dozen Republican representatives are attempting to reapply the pressure with a rarely used parliamentary procedure known as a discharge petition. They hope to heave responsibility onto two people they blame for holding up the process, despite their plans to retire after this term: House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., and Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte, R-Va.

Ryan agreed in February to encourage votes for Goodlatte’s very conservative immigration solution but couldn’t find enough support for it. So why hasn’t Congress brought something else to the floor yet?

That’s what Rep. Carlos Curbelo, R-Fla., wants to know. Together with other moderate Republicans, he’s using the discharge petition to force a floor vote on four proposals. The highest vote-getter would advance to the Senate. Goodlatte’s conservative bill would get the first vote. The next two would be proposals that Goodlatte has so far refused to hold hearings on, and the final option would be a solution of the speaker’s choosing.

The petition requires 218 votes to pass. All 193 Democrats reportedly have committed their support, should the petition win backing from 25 Republicans. As of Thursday, 22 Republicans have signed on.

In response to questions about the petition, Goodlatte’s office referred me to a Judiciary Committee spokeswoman, who referred me to a statement: “The best way to address the issues pertaining to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program and provide meaningful reform to restore the integrity of our immigration system is not through a discharge petition. This discharge petition would lead to an unbalanced approach and is likely to ignore the tough issues that need to be addressed to prevent parents from bringing their children to the United States illegally in the future.”

As chairman, Goodlatte could call hearings on any of the bills in the petition to allow them to move through the normal legislative process, but he hasn’t.

“My job is to find 218 votes,” he told Politico in March, in reference to his refusal to change his own bill to attract more moderates.

In the meantime, DACA participants are increasingly frustrated with Washington. Adrian Escarate, now 29, was just 3 years old when his mother brought him from Chile to Miami. Despite earning a college degree on a tennis scholarship, Escarate was blocked from getting a work permit—and therefore a job—until DACA. When he started working as a tennis coach, one of his first students ended up being Curbelo.

The Miami native brought Escarate to Washington for this year’s State of the Union address, where he met the House speaker. “Ryan told me to my face that they would get something done,” Escarate said. “But now he doesn’t back the petition. I feel like he lied to my face.”

Ryan implied last week a “queen of the hill” vote triggered by the discharge petition would just cause a spectacle on the floor: “What I don’t want to do is have a process that just ends up with a veto. We actually want to solve the DACA problem.” On Wednesday, Ryan warned House GOP members not to support the petition.

Curbelo brushed off Ryan’s criticism, saying he’s not interested in a spectacle. He simply want to find a bipartisan DACA solution—as the president asked Congress to do.