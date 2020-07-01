MLB postpones games over COVID-19 outbreak

The Miami Marlins are stranded in Philadelphia after 14 players and staff members tested positive for the coronavirus. Major League Baseball postponed both the Marlins’ home opener on Monday against the Baltimore Orioles and the New York Yankees’ game in Philadelphia. The Yankees would have used the same clubhouse as the Marlins. MLB said the Marlins will remain self-quarantined while it conducts more testing.

Did the team suffer from the virus’s effects? The Marlins won 11-6 over the Phillies on Sunday night, but pitcher José Ureña and catcher Jorge Alfaro both missed the game for unspecified reasons. Shortstop Miguel Rojas said a few of the players were texting each other about health issues before the game. “We knew this could happen at some point,” he said. “We came to the ballpark ready to play.”

