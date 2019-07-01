Missouri ministry wins Hope Awards grand prize

WORLD readers know it’s hard work to help those who have spi­raled into drugs, homelessness, and despair. That’s why many of them voted this summer for Watered Gardens in Joplin, Mo., as the 2019 grand prize winner of the Hope Awards for Effective Compassion. The ministry teaches residents to work for their room and board and eventually helps them transition to financial independence combined with dependence on God

What does the name “Watered Gardens” mean? It comes from Isaiah 58:10–11: “If you pour yourself out for the hungry and satisfy the desire of the afflicted … you shall be like a watered garden.”

What does the ministry win? WORLD is giving $10,000 to Watered Gardens and $2,000 each to four regional winners, but the biggest prize is publicity and increased credibility.

