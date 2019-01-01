Missouri enacts more protections for babies
by Rachel Lynn Aldrich
Posted 5/24/19, 12:36 pm
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Friday signed into law legislation that protects unborn babies beyond the eighth week of pregnancy. Abortion providers who abort babies after eight weeks could face five to 15 years in prison under the law, which goes into effect Aug. 28. The law includes exceptions for medical emergencies, but not for rape or incest. There is no punishment for women who seek an abortion. When asked about the lack of exceptions for rape or incest, Parson, a Republican, said that “all life has value.”
The law also includes a clause that would ban all abortions if the U.S. Supreme Court overturned its 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, which led to legalized abortion nationwide. Missouri’s new law also stipulates that a parent or guardian must give written consent for a minor to get an abortion in most cases, and a baby cannot be aborted based only on race, sex, or a Down syndrome diagnosis.
momof 13Posted: Fri, 05/24/2019 01:28 pm
My husband and I refused the genetic testing for all our children because we knew we would love and care for them no matter what. Our last child has been diagnosed with Langer-Gideon syndrome and we could not love her more if she did not have it. In fact, I have a bond with her that I do not have with our other 11 children. God gave us a special heart connection! My heart breaks when I think of what the parents are missing out on when they kill their beloved child just because of a genetic disorder or other deformity. Our daughter is so precious!! We plan on teaching her what a special gift she is and that God's sovereign plan for her life is for her good and His glory! She is not a mistake!! She is just perfect the way God made her and we rejoice in her life! I'm so glad to hear that Missouri is leading the way in this fight for life!
news2mePosted: Fri, 05/24/2019 05:36 pm
God bless you momof 13.