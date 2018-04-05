Missouri closer to impeaching governor

Missouri lawmakers have called a special session later this month to consider impeachment charges against Republican Gov. Eric Greitens. St. Louis prosecutors have charged Greitens with two felonies, one related to allegedly nonconsensual sexual encounters and another over accusations he misused the donor list of a veterans charity for political fundraising. All of Missouri’s top Republican and Democratic leaders have called on Greitens to resign, but he has refused. Calling the special session will give an investigative committee 30 more days after the end of the regular session on May 18 to decide recommendations for disciplinary actions against Greitens, which could include impeachment. The Missouri legislature has never before called a special session, which usually convenes at the governor’s request.