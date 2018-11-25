Mississippi voters to decide final midterm Senate race
by Harvest Prude
Posted 11/27/18, 10:33 am
President Donald Trump attended two rallies on Monday in an effort to bolster Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith’s chances against Democrat Mike Epsy in Tuesday’s U.S. Senate runoff election in Mississippi. Hyde-Smith is favored to keep Republican Sen. Thad Cochran’s seat, an appointment she gained when Cochrane resigned in April due to health concerns. On Nov. 6, neither of the front-runners earned more than the 50 percent of the vote required to avoid a runoff: Hyde-Smith finished on top with 41.3 percent while former U.S. Agriculture Secretary Epsy trailed close behind at 40.9 percent.
The Senate race has been fraught with controversy since Hyde-Smith complimented a major supporter of her campaign by saying, “If he invited me to a public hanging, I’d be on the front row.” Some interpreted her remarks as racially insensitive, and several major corporations, including Walmart, Google, and AT&T, asked for refunds of their campaign contributions. Epsy called her remarks “a black eye” for the state. After initial resistance, Hyde-Smith later apologized but claimed her comment was misinterpreted and used as a weapon against her. Epsy has also come under fire for his lobbying work for former Ivory Coast President Lauren Gbagbo, who currently faces charges of crimes against humanity.
According to a recent poll, Hyde-Smith leads by 9 percentage points. Trump carried the state by 18 points in 2016. At Monday’s rallies he defended his candidate, telling voters not to “take any chances” on letting Democrats wrestle back control of the state. A Hyde-Smith win would give Republicans a 53-47 majority in the new year.
Read more from The Sift
Harvest Prude
Harvest is a graduate of the World Journalism Institute and a reporter for WORLD.
Comments
AlanEPosted: Tue, 11/27/2018 01:37 pm
One of the first steps of reconciliation between warring political parties in this country is going to have to be not to condemn people on the basis of a limited catalog of poorly spoken words. We have all uttered a few in our time, some of are less fortunate to have uttered them in public settings.
OldMikePosted: Tue, 11/27/2018 05:00 pm
I think it’s wrong to hold against someone the attitudes they had or things they said 30/40/50 years ago. We all change over the years, I think most people change for the better as we mature. Also, some things that were accepted many years ago, we learn as we go along that certain of those things are absolutely NOT acceptable. But it was harder to discern that back when almost everyone had those beliefs.
Another thing, and it’s not the least bit surprising: the mainstream media is constantly running stories about Hyde-Smith’s supposedly racist upbringing and background. But here today in this World article is the very first mention I’ve seen of Mike Espy’s representing and advocating for a fairly horrible African leader. MSM, why do you constantly ignore the sins of your friends (liberal Democrats) while endlessly informing us of how terrible the conservatives are?