Mississippi reveals proposed replacement flag

A state commission considered nearly 3,000 designs for a new Mississippi flag to succeed the previous version featuring the Confederate battle flag. Commissioners approved a design on Wednesday called the “In God We Trust” flag. It will now go before Mississippi voters in November for approval.

What’s the winning design? The blue, red, and yellow flag has the state flower, a white magnolia, at its center. Twenty stars to represent Mississippi as the 20th state to join the union—including a gold one to honor the Native American community—and the words “In God We Trust” encircle the flower. The state legislature required the inclusion of the motto. “More than any other time in our country, we need the mercy and grace of God,” commission member T.J. Taylor said.

