Mississippi law protects women’s athletics

The state is the first this year to bar men who identify as women from competing in girls’ or women’s school sports. Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves signed the measure on Thursday. It’s set to take effect on July 1, though opponents may sue to block its implementation.

Are other states working on similar laws? A federal court blocked a similar law in Idaho last year. Lawmakers in numerous states are working on legislation in response to President Joe Biden’s executive order banning what he calls discrimination based on gender identity in school sports and elsewhere. South Dakota’s Republican Gov. Kristi Noem also said this week that she plans to sign similar legislation into law.

