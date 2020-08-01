Missing school

More than 76 million students across the nation returned to school this week following the holidays, and 8 million of them who qualify as chronically absent have already missed at least eight days of school this school year. That translates to more than 50 hours of lost instructional time each student likely won’t recover.
The U.S. Department of Education identifies a student as chronically absent for missing at least two days per month. That might not sound like much, but the effects can compound as incomplete assignments pile up, leading to lost academic progress and poor performance on standardized tests.
Nationwide, the problem seems to defy any identifiable geographical trends. According to a 2016 report by the Education Department, chronically absent students comprised just under 13 percent of the population in the sprawling urban Los Angeles Unified School District and came in at less than 5 percent across wide swaths of the Midwest and parts of New England.
While the Chicago Public Schools system is in the heart of the Midwest, 24 percent of its students struggle with chronic attendance. Much of the Pacific Northwest reported rates exceeding 30 percent, and in the Detroit Public Schools, a whopping 50 percent of students were chronically absent.
Erika Beal, who works for Rockpointe Community Church and serves as a liaison to the public schools in Detroit’s Osborn community, said schools cannot address the primary causes of chronic absence. “The basic, real big issue is clothing, uniforms, and lack thereof,” she said.
Beal described how some of the students she sees at Osborn High School might start the year with one shirt and one pair of pants, but by October they are out of school because they’ve worn them out already. She keeps a stockpile of uniforms and personal hygiene items in her office at the school that her church and other ministry partners in the area have donated, but she worries about the kids who don’t make it there.
In addition to lack of clothing, high school students often get tasked with watching younger siblings when they’re sick. “If it’s a single mom, she’s got to keep the lights on so she can’t stay home,” Beal said. “So you have to sacrifice your education.”
Detroit Public Schools Superintendent Nikolai Vitti has implemented several districtwide initiatives in an attempt to address the issue, including spending $9 million last year to place attendance agents at more than 100 schools and adding a small fleet of vans to pick up students who struggle with transportation.
But so far those efforts have fallen short. A recently published study by Detroit’s Wayne State University College of Education found that rates rose to an even more alarming 62 percent in the three years since the Education Department’s previous report. The study cites poverty, crime, average monthly temperature, and even high rates of asthma as contributing factors. It concluded that the problem can only be tackled in the broader context of entire communities.
“While school-based efforts to reduce absenteeism are critical, they are likely insufficient to address the enormous challenges students face in getting to school in Detroit,” the report’s co-author, Sarah Lenhoff, assistant professor of educational leadership and policy studies at Wayne State, told Bridge Magazine.
Beal agreed, calling for Christians to step up.
“I think that maybe what’s needed is for a few organizations—like the churches, nonprofits, and other faith-based partners—to band together and say, ‘We’re going to attack this,’” he said. “We’re going to assist the district because the district is not going to be able to do it on their own.”
Editor’s note: Laura Edghill is also an employee of Rockpointe Community Church, where Erika Beal works.
Comments
VolunteerBBPosted: Wed, 01/08/2020 06:11 pm
This is a simple solution. Have those "attendance officers" that cost $9 million to hire, actually show up at the doorstep of these kids who are chronically absent. Inform the parents that they will start to lose some of their welfare benifits if they don't get their kids to school. I can hear everyone screaming now. But hold on. Would it not be easy to weed out the truly needy ones? For instance a grandmother who is raising her grandkids and is having health issues so she can't tend to the children properly. Clearly, there are those who need extra help. Weed out the ones that are truly in need of help, and the ones who are just lazy. Yes, I said it! I work in the services industry and most people would be blown away at how many parents (single or otherwise) are just too lazy and lacking in discipline to make sure their kids go to bed on time and get up on time to catch the bus or otherwise get to school on time. One grandmother I know refuses to even get the kids to school on time to get the free breakfast. These poor kids have to be taken out of class missing instruction time so they can go eat breakfast. Meanwhile, her cupboards are full of cereal and milk she just picked up at the food bank. This woman admits that she is just too lazy and the kids give her too much of a hard time about going to bed and getting up, so she just goes with the flow. Another woman I know hadn't even registered her kids 2 weeks AFTER school had started. When I asked her why, she just shrugged, and too busy getting to work wasn't the issue. What if it is a mere 20-30% that this is the case? Well, at least we could put a fire under these people and get 20-30% more kids in school regularly. Sometimes you have to force people to care. Also, incentives for the children and parents would work. Gift cards to book stores or places the family could spend them on (not cigarettes or booze, btw) if the kids improve and/or have the best attendance records, etc. And not having enough clothes to wear? What a joke, there are so many thrift stores and churches with clothing closets that give away clothing for free. Too often people are just looking through the windows and they don't see the whole picture. Get in the trenches and you will be surprised at what you see. And by the way, when their kids aren't keeping up and really shouldn't be passed on to the next grade, they will quickly blame the teachers! I agree this is a complex problem and it will take more than one size fits all solution, hence the suggestion about churches and faith based entities to step up and help. Please consider also, that sometimes too much help can hurt, it takes the responsibility off the parents and makes them lazy. Don't worry, the government and schools will take care of. Right.