Missing more than school

Sending children to school acts as an antidote to the violent extremism of terror groups like Boko Haram and Islamic State. But an estimated 258 million children are unable to go to school, according to the United Nations, putting their futures and the fate of their communities at risk.

The UN released its estimate on Jan. 24, the International Day of Education, at UNESCO headquarters in Paris. Former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown, who is now a UN special envoy for education, said that 75 million of the world’s uneducated children are displaced from school because of wars and violence. That number includes Rohingya Muslim refugees in Bangladesh, Kurdish Christians fleeing Iraq, and Venezuelan families flooding into Colombia.

Recent data compiled by the UN showed that in the African nation of Burkina Faso, more than 2,000 schools are closed, directly affecting more than 300,000 students. More than 1,000 schools remain shuttered in neighboring Mali, keeping more than 350,000 students at home. In nearby Niger, close to 100 school closures have left more than 6,500 students stranded.

In those three countries, targeted attacks by Islamist insurgent groups like Boko Haram have led to the closures, Open Doors senior analyst Illia Djadi said. The insurgents perceive schools as strongholds of Western thought and anathema to their extremist goals.

“By attacking schools, by putting thousands of children out of schools, it actually creates a domino effect,” he said. “It will make these children vulnerable … and eventually become a target for recruitment and indoctrination by these groups.” That puts their already fragile communities, preoccupied with basic survival, at risk.

The unavailability of school does not just affect children in war-torn countries. Several speakers at the International Day of Education cited a recent report by UNICEF that noted “shameful disparities” in school funding worldwide.

Unsurprisingly, the bulk of the education crisis exists in impoverished areas of the world. According to the report, 30 percent of girls and 20 percent of boys worldwide never even set foot in a school, setting them up for adult lives fettered by illiteracy and systemic poverty.

“Countries everywhere are failing the world’s poorest children, and in doing so, failing themselves,” UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore said. “As long as public education spending is disproportionately skewed towards children from the richest households, the poorest will have little hope of escaping poverty, learning the skills they need to compete and succeed in today’s world, and contributing to their countries’ economies.”

But several bright spots shined through the gloomy statistics. School enrollment rates have increased worldwide, with more children going to and staying in school longer. More good news came from Open Doors’ Djadi, who pointed out the important work local churches are doing in African nations torn by violence.

“Even though these are predominantly Muslim countries, schools run by churches are well known for their discipline, for their integrity, for their expertise,” he said. “The churches, whether they are Protestant or Catholic, are deeply involved in education.”

Djadi explained that typically the Christian schools exceed the quality of the government-run options, so even Muslim parents will not hesitate to enroll their children.

“Some of them may even convert because of what they have learned through that school,” he said.