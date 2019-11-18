Missing evidence

A fossil discovery in Germany defies the bedrock evolutionary belief that humans evolved from ancient, knuckle-walking apes in Africa.

In a Bavarian clay pit, archaeologists uncovered a group of fossils of what they believe are baboon-sized apes that could both swing from trees and walk upright on two feet. The researchers say the fossils, which they dated to 12 million years ago, belonged to a species of apes called Danuvius guggenmosi and could represent a previously unknown ancestor of both modern apes and upright humans. In reality, the fossil does more to overturn current evolutionary assumptions than to create a link between people and apes.

Jerry Bergman, author and biologist with Creation Evolution Headlines, noted the research is interesting despite contradicting the Biblical creation story because it upends what evolutionary scientists have taught and believed for decades: that apes first began to stand upright in Africa 4 million years ago.

In the study, published Nov. 6 in Nature, the researchers argue that their discovery indicates human ancestors walked on two feet about 8 million years earlier than evolutionists believed, and it happened in Europe, not Africa.

The fossil “changes the why, when, and where of evolution of bipedality dramatically,” lead researcher Madelaine Böhme, a paleobiologist at the University of Tübingen in Germany, told Reuters.

“This find challenges the almost universally accepted conclusion called the ‘Out of Africa theory’—the belief that modern humans first evolved in Africa—thus requiring a major rewriting of the thousands of books and scrapping the major educational and documentary films that all assume this view was settled science,” Bergman wrote. And that’s if the researchers can prove Danuvius was bipedal.

Archaeologists uncovered a shinbone, forearm, teeth, pieces of jaw and spine, and a big toe. They did not find a pelvis, which would provide the best evidence of bipedality, and only discovered two vertebrae, wrote David Menton, an anatomist and author with Answers in Genesis. “These are hardly sufficient data to show any evidence of a ‘long flexible back’ or that the creature ‘moved around on two feet,’” he said.

Evolutionists have long sought fossils that support a shared common ancestor between humans and apes, but the gap between the two has proven too great to bridge. Many major anatomical changes would need to take place before a quadrupedal (four-footed) ape could become bipedal, Bergman wrote. Such an evolution would require redoing the arrangement and size of the foot bones, the size and shape of the hips, the size of the knees, the length of the legs, the shape and orientation of the spine, and the structure of the ribcage, just to name a few.

“Evolutionists will continue to search for a missing link to fill in the gaps in their story. But they won’t find them because they don’t exist,” wrote Ken Ham, the founder of Answers in Genesis. “God’s Word gives us the true history of the world. And it says God created humans unique from the animals, in His very image” (Genesis 1:27).