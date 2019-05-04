Missing boy hoax was not the suspect’s first

A man who falsely claimed to be an Illinois boy who disappeared six years ago was arrested in Cincinnati on Thursday. Brian Rini, 23, claimed to be Timmothy Pitzen, who went missing in 2011 at the age of 6. Rini has falsely portrayed himself as a juvenile sex trafficking victim twice before, according to an FBI affidavit filed in federal court on Friday. The FBI declared Rini’s story a hoax on Thursday based on DNA testing a day after he told authorities in Newport, Ky., that he was Pitzen. The affidavit said there is enough evidence to charge Rini with lying to federal authorities. Rini got out of prison on probation less than a month ago after he served more than a year for burglary and vandalism.

Pitzen, of Aurora, Ill., disappeared after his mother, Amy Fry-Pitzen, picked him up from kindergarten early and committed suicide at a hotel, leaving a note that her son was safe with people who would care for him. Members of Pitzen’s family said the false claim devastated them.

“It’s like reliving that day all over again, and Timmothy’s father is devastated once again, as are we,” the boy’s aunt Kara Jacobs said.