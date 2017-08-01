Missing and dead U.S. Navy sailors identified

The U.S. Navy on Thursday released the names of the dead and missing sailors from the USS John S. McCain. The destroyer collided with an oil tanker early Monday morning east of Singapore, leaving 10 sailors missing and five injured. Divers found the remains of two missing sailors on Thursday: Electronics Technicians 3rd Class Dustin Louis Doyon, 26, from Suffield, Conn., and Kenneth Aaron Smith, 22, from Norfolk, Va. The eight additional sailors who are still missing and presumed dead are Electronics Technician 1st Class Charles Nathan Findley, 31, of Missouri; Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Timothy Eckels Jr., 23, of Maryland; Electronics Technician 2nd Class Kevin Bushell, 26, of Maryland; Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Corey George Ingram, 28, of New York; Electronics Technician 3rd Class John Henry Hoagland III, 20, of Texas; Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Logan Stephen Palmer, 23, of Illinois; Electronics Technician 2nd Class Jacob Daniel Drake, 21, of Ohio; and Interior Communications Electrician 1st Class Abraham Lopez, 39, of Texas. U.S. Navy and Marine Corps divers are continuing search and rescue efforts in flooded compartments of the damaged ship. On Wednesday, the U.S. Navy fired Vice Adm. Joseph Aucoin, the commander of the Asia-based 7th Fleet, due to a “loss of confidence.” Another ship in the fleet, the USS Fitzgerald, collided with a container ship off the coast of Japan in June, leaving seven sailors dead.