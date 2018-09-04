Missiles hit Syria after poison gas attack

Several missiles struck a Syrian air base on Monday as Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s forces faced accusations of attacking a rebel-held town near Damascus with poison gas. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said at least 14 people died when the missiles hit the air base in Homs province. Three of the dead were Iranian, Fars news agency reported. Russia and Syria both blamed Israel for the attack, saying Syria shot down five missiles while three others landed on the western section of the base. Israel has neither confirmed nor denied the accusation. On Saturday, Syrian rescuers and medics said at least 40 people died in Douma after a poison gas attack struck the town. U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday condemned the “medical chemical attack” and said the country will have a “big price to pay.” Trump is set to meet with senior military leaders later on Monday about the attack, and the UN Security Council has called an emergency meeting to discuss it.