Minnesota files complaint in Floyd death

The Minneapolis Police Department is facing a human rights complaint in the death of George Floyd. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and the state Department of Human Rights announced the complaint on Tuesday afternoon. Floyd died on May 25 after former Police Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes during an arrest attempt.

What does the complaint accomplish? Walz said Minnesota Human Rights Commissioner Rebecca Lucero will investigate possible racial discrimination in the police department’s practices over the past decade and recommend changes. The FBI also is investigating the violation of Floyd’s civil rights. Chauvin faces charges of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said on Tuesday that prosecutors are exploring possible charges against the other three officers involved. The police department fired all four officers the day after the incident.

