Minneapolis to settle Floyd family lawsuit

The city council on Friday unanimously voted to pay $27 million to the family of a man whose death set off Black Lives Matter protests and riots across the country this past summer. Minneapolis is settling a civil suit with the family of George Floyd, an African American man who died after a police officer knelt on his neck.

Has the trial of the officer started? The court is in the middle of jury selection in the case of former officer Derek Chauvin. By Friday, six jury members had been seated. Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill plans to spend three weeks on jury selection, pushing opening statements out to at least March 29. He said finding jurors who have no prior knowledge of Floyd’s death will likely be impossible. Chauvin faces charges of second-degree and third-degree murder and manslaughter.

