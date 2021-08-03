Minneapolis officer’s trial paused
by Kent Covington
Posted 3/08/21, 04:34 pm
Jury selection could resume Tuesday in the trial of Derek Chauvin, who knelt on George Floyd’s neck before he died in May 2020. Hennepin County, Minn., Judge Peter Cahill paused proceedings for at least a day on Monday to give prosecutors time to pursue the reinstatement of a third-degree murder charge against the former Minneapolis police officer.
How have people responded? Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the courthouse to call for the court to convict Chauvin, who faces charges of unintentional second-degree murder and manslaughter. Legal experts say adding the third-degree murder charge as an option would improve the odds of getting a conviction.
Dig deeper: Read WORLD editor in chief Marvin Olasky's analysis of Floyd's death and the protests that followed.
