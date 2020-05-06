Minneapolis bans chokeholds by police

Police in Minneapolis who don’t intervene when a fellow officer uses excessive force could now face the same punishment as if they had done it themselves. As part of an agreement with the Minnesota Department of Human Rights, the city council also voted 12-0 on Friday to end the use of chokeholds by officers.

How soon do the changes take effect? The ban requires the approval of Minnesota courts before it becomes enforceable. The agreement also would require the police chief or deputy chief to sign off on the use of certain crowd-control methods like tear gas and rubber bullets.

