Milwaukee shooting victims, gunman identified

When an employee opened fire at a 160-year-old Milwaukee brewery on Tuesday, he killed a Navy veteran, a father of two small children, a grandfather, an electrician, and a fisherman before shooting himself. Police Chief Alfonso Morales identified the victims of Wednesday’s attack as Jesus Valle Jr., 33, of Milwaukee; Gennady Levshetz, 61, of Mequon, Wis.; Trevor Wetselaar, 33, of Milwaukee; Dana Walk, 57, of Delafield, Wis.; and Dale Hudson, 60, of Waukesha, Wis. They all worked together as electricians and machinists in the Molson Coors Beverage Co. powerhouse, company CEO Gavin Hattersley said.

Who was the attacker? Anthony Ferrill, 51, also worked an electrician at the Molson Coors “Miller Valley” complex. His motive remains unclear, and police have not revealed any details of how the shooting unfolded. Neighbors of Ferrill’s described him as a father of two adult children and one younger child. They said he built guns from mail-order parts as a hobby.

