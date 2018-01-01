Military to send 5,200 soldiers to U.S.-Mexico border

The Defense Department says it is sending 5,200 active duty troops to “harden” the southern border against a migrant caravan making its way through Mexico. Gen. Terrence O’Shaughnessy said 800 soldiers were en route on Monday, and the remainder would be at the southwest border by the end of the week. More than 2,000 members of the National Guard are already assisting authorities at the border. The new troops will provide “mission enhancing capabilities” and will be armed, according to the Defense Department.