Military to send 5,200 soldiers to U.S.-Mexico border
by Lynde Langdon
Posted 10/29/18, 04:51 pm
The Defense Department says it is sending 5,200 active duty troops to “harden” the southern border against a migrant caravan making its way through Mexico. Gen. Terrence O’Shaughnessy said 800 soldiers were en route on Monday, and the remainder would be at the southwest border by the end of the week. More than 2,000 members of the National Guard are already assisting authorities at the border. The new troops will provide “mission enhancing capabilities” and will be armed, according to the Defense Department.
Lynde Langdon
Lynde is a WORLD Digital assistant editor and reports on popular and fine arts. She lives in Wichita, Kan., with her husband and two daughters. Follow Lynde on Twitter @lmlangdon.
Comments
OldMikePosted: Mon, 10/29/2018 07:08 pm
This is the correct response to these “caravans.” It would send an incredibly harmful message to stand aside helplessly as if we are powerless to keep our border from being crossed illegally.
I remain unable to understand how liberals and even some good-hearted Christians think it is proper that we just open the gates.
Cyborg3Posted: Mon, 10/29/2018 09:20 pm
You are correct for the role of governmental leaders is to first provide justice for their people. Allowing in people who may be criminals and killers is not providing justice for your people. Allowing in people who have sickness and disease that can spread to your citizens is not providing justice for your people. Allowing in illegal aliens when others followed the rules in some cases waiting years to enter the US is not providing justice for our people. Allowing in girls to be sold on the sex market is not standing up for justice! Allowing in drug dealers to sell drugs and get young kids addicted is not providing justice for your citizens. Allowing in gang members who rape, pillage and kill is not providing justice for your people. Allowing in illegal aliens so they can be used as pawns so Democrats can win elections is not providing justice for our people. The call of government leaders is to provide justice where the call of the church is to feed the poor and look after the alien in a legal fashion - but even this is a distorted view of the full calling of the church!