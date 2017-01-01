Militant attacks kill at least 15 people in Afghanistan

At least 15 people died on Tuesday in Afghanistan as two militant attacks targeted a bus and an eastern Afghan city, officials confirmed. Abdul Jabar Shahiq, the health department chief in western Farah province, said a roadside bomb struck a bus traveling from Herat province toward Kabul, the capital city. At least 11 people died and another 31 others sustained injuries, Shahiq said. In the eastern city of Jalalabad, militants targeted the office of the refugee and repatriation department, according to provincial police chief Gen. Ghulam Sanayee Stanikzai, setting off a car bomb that led to a gunbattle. At least four people died and eight others sustained injuries, including two policemen. No group claimed responsibility for the attacks, but the Taliban and Islamic State remain active across the country.