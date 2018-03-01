Migrant caravan arrives at U.S. border
by Lynde Langdon
Posted 4/27/18, 12:52 pm
A caravan of about 170 Central American asylum seekers arrived in Tijuana, Mexico, Thursday evening. They plan to join about 200 other migrants there and attempt to enter the United States through San Diego’s San Ysidro border crossing, with the help of advocacy groups, beginning Sunday. Similar caravans are fairly common at the crossing, but this one has drawn unusual attention because of criticism from U.S. President Donald Trump. The president on Thursday cited the caravan as justification for the wall he wants to build to stop illegal border crossings even though the migrants plan to cross through an existing border checkpoint and apply for legal asylum status. “We need a strong, impenetrable WALL that will end this problem once and for all,” he wrote to supporters in a 2020 campaign fundraising email. Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen warned late Wednesday that any person trying to cross into the U.S. who makes false claims to immigration authorities will be subject to criminal prosecution. She also said asylum seekers in the caravan should request protection in the first safe country they reach, including Mexico. The U.S. government is gathering resources to ensure that cases are promptly decided, Nielsen said. U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has said he may assign additional immigration judges to handle cases involving members of the caravan.
Lynde Langdon
Lynde is a WORLD Digital assistant editor and reports on popular and fine arts. She lives in Wichita, Kan., with her husband and two daughters. Follow Lynde on Twitter @lmlangdon.
Comments
OldMikePosted: Fri, 04/27/2018 02:47 pm
It has occurred to me that we have a lot of citizens who constantly downgrade the US and all the opportunities we have here. Maybe we could trade them for some of these would-be immigrants, who probably would be grateful for the chance to become residents, maybe eventually citizens.
How 'bout a "ten-fer?" We give Mexico (or wherever) 10 of our whiners, in return for each immigrant. I've even got a slogan: WHINERS FOR WINNERS!