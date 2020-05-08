Mighty Joe Rogan

One of the biggest deals in podcasting’s relatively short history underscores the success of the medium and the enduring appeal of say-anything shock jocks. The streaming platform Spotify announced two weeks ago it had struck a deal for exclusive rights to the popular podcast The Joe Rogan Experience. Spotify did not disclose the amount on the price tag, but The Wall Street Journal reported it was in the neighborhood of $100 million.

Rogan is a standup comedian and commentator for the Ultimate Fighting Championship mixed martial arts league. His resumé includes being a taekwondo champion, film actor, and reality television host. His talk show “has long been the most-searched-for podcast on Spotify and is the leading show on practically every other podcasting platform,” Spotify said in its announcement of the deal. The Joe Rogan Experience has sometimes hourslong episodes in which Rogan and his guests relate their obscenity-laced opinions about news, sports, and life in general. He has kvetched with Robert Downey Jr., Elon Musk, and Edward Snowden. The show gives guests an unfiltered platform, and fans praise Rogan’s willingness to abandon political correctness and address topics traditional news media won’t touch.

His critics, though, accuse him of catering to an audience of uninformed reactionaries. Others disapprove of his jokes about serious problems and say he talks about things he doesn’t really understand. But they cannot question Rogan’s influence. In 2019, presidential candidate Andrew Yang got a six-figure fundraising bump after appearing on the show. “That was key,” Yang campaign manager Zach Graumann told The Daily Beast. “That was the moment.”

Even before the deal, Forbes listed Rogan as the highest-paid podcaster in the United States. That’s a considerable feat among about 1 million podcasts available to the public. Podcasting has “done to entertainment, news, and information what cable TV did to network television,” said Brad Cooper, a podcaster whose program about health and wellness coaching users have downloaded about 70,000 times.

Cooper explained podcasts have no filter or restrictions because of the medium’s low barrier to entry. But the problem with them, he said, “is that the junk, the ‘candy,’ may get a lot of the listens instead of the stuff that can actually make our lives better.”