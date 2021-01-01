Midwest braces for snowstorm

WHEATON, Ill.—Some places could get more than a foot of snow as a winter storm sweeps across an area from central Kansas to Chicago and southern Michigan on Monday and Tuesday. Southeastern Nebraska and western Iowa will likely get the heaviest snowfall. More than 6 inches had fallen in parts of eastern Nebraska by midday. The region between Lincoln, Neb., and Des Moines, Iowa, could get 10-15 inches, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Taylor Nicolaisen.

How are states preparing? Many schools and businesses in the region closed early on Monday. Officials urged residents to limit travel, especially in the afternoon and evening. At least 60 drivers got stuck or slid off the road and needed help from Nebraska State Patrol troopers on Monday morning. A separate storm is bringing wind and snow to the Southwest.

