Middle East work earns Trump Nobel nomination
by Kyle Ziemnick
Posted 9/09/20, 02:31 pm
Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a conservative member of the Norwegian parliament, said Wednesday that U.S. President Donald Trump deserves recognition for helping broker peace between Israel and the United Arab Emirates. “For his merit, I think he has done more trying to create peace between nations than most other Peace Prize nominees,” Tybring-Gjedde told Fox News. He previously nominated Trump for the prize for trying to repair the relationship between North and South Korea. “I’m not a big Trump supporter,” Tybring-Gjedde said. “The committee should look at the facts and judge him on the facts—not on the way he behaves sometimes.”
What happens next? The Norwegian Nobel Committee will discuss all nominees and reveal the winner in late 2021. Any national legislator can nominate someone for the award. Former President Barack Obama won the prize only a few months after his inauguration. The Nobel Committee said he deserved the award for seeking “the peace and security of a world without nuclear weapons.”
Dig deeper: From the WORLD archives, read Marvin Olasky’s column on Obama’s 2009 Nobel Peace Prize.
Kyle Ziemnick
Kyle is a graduate of the World Journalism Institute.
Comments
SleeperSRT10Posted: Wed, 09/09/2020 04:18 pm
Amazing! President Trump finally gets some positive recognition for his work! Keep up the good work, Mr. President! I pray for wisdom for you daily.
OldMikePosted: Wed, 09/09/2020 07:56 pm
I actually would prefer President Trump not be awarded the Nobel. IMO, the award to Obama severely cheapened it.
HANNAH.Posted: Wed, 09/09/2020 10:30 pm
Though agreeing that the award was cheapened, I think that such degradation could be temporary. The honor of the award could be restored by giving it to President Trump, who "has done more trying to create peace between nations than most other Peace Prize nominees." Also, similar to many Americans (myself included), the conservative member of the Norwegian parliament who nominated President Trump "look[s] at the facts and judge[s] him on the facts—not on the way he behaves sometimes."