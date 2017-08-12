Middle East protests turn deadly

Deadly protests broke out in Israel on Friday against President Donald Trump’s plan to move the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, the Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed. The ministry said Mohammed Al-Masri, a 30-year-old Gazan, and another man died after they were shot during clashes between Israeli forces and protesters along Gaza’s border with Israel. More than 35 Palestinians sustained injuries, the ministry confirmed, including two serious cases. Israel’s military in a statement confirmed the border fence soldiers “fired selectively at two main instigators” during the clashes. Protesters burned U.S. and Israeli flags and trampled photos of Trump. Thousands more gathered on the streets in other parts of Israel, Egypt, India, and Somalia. In Turkey, demonstrations took place outside mosques in Ankara, the capital city, and elsewhere. Across the street from the U.S. Embassy in Ankara, protesters chanted, “U.S.A., take your bloodied hands off Jerusalem.”