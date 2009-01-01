Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen dies

Paul G. Allen, who co-founded Microsoft with his childhood friend Bill Gates, has died. He was 65. Two weeks ago, Allen announced that the non-Hodgkin lymphoma he was treated for in 2009 had returned. “Personal computing would not have existed without him,” Gates said in a statement, adding that Allen’s “second act” as a philanthropist was “focused on improving people’s lives and strengthening communities in Seattle and around the world.” Allen gave more than $2 billion to conservation causes, homeless charities, and other organizations over the course of two decades. He also owned two professional sports teams, the NBA’s Portland Trail Blazers and the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks.