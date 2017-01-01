Michigan State settles with Nassar victims

Michigan State University announced on Wednesday a $500 million settlement with 332 women and girls who were sexually assaulted by Larry Nassar. The former sports physician, who is facing more than 100 years in prison, pleaded guilty to molesting girls under the guise of treatment at his Michigan State office while working with USA Gymnastics. Michigan State University President Lou Anna Simon and athletic director Mark Hollis resigned in January in the wake of the sex-abuse scandal. The settlement includes $425 million paid to current claimants and $75 million set aside for future lawsuits brought by victims. Lawsuits are still pending against USA Gymnastics and the U.S. Olympic Committee. Gold medal Olympic gymnasts Jordyn Wieber, Aly Raisman, Gabby Douglas, and McKayla Maroney have said they were victims of Nassar’s abuse.