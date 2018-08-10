Michael, now a hurricane, threatens Florida

Hurricane Michael, upgraded from a tropical storm Monday, could hit Florida in the coming days. Forecasters expect the storm to move later in the day from the Yucatan Peninsula into the Gulf of Mexico, where it could draw strength from the warm waters. Michael could grow into a major hurricane with winds of more than 111 mph overnight Tuesday before hitting the Florida Panhandle or the Big Bend area, according to the National Hurricane Center. Gov. Rick Scott declared a state of emergency for multiple counties in the area and activated 500 members of the Florida National Guard.

“This storm will be life-threatening and extremely dangerous,” Scott said Sunday after receiving a briefing at the State Emergency Operations Center. As of 11 a.m. Monday, Michael’s top sustained winds hovered around 75 mph. The storm was centered about 50 miles off the western tip of Cuba, moving north at about 7 mph. The storm has already brought heavy rains and strong winds to western Cuba.