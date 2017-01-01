Miami police arrest gunman at Trump golf club

Police officials in southern Florida on Friday wounded and arrested a man who shouted slurs against President Donald Trump and engaged officers in a gun battle at Trump National Doral Golf Club. Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez said 42-year-old Jonathan Oddi draped an American flag over a lobby counter at the club and fired shots into the ceiling. Perez said Oddi exchanged gunfire with the four police officers who responded to the incident before he was injured and arrested. “He was yelling and spewing some information about President Trump, and that’s what we know so far,” Perez said. Police were preparing a warrant to search Oddi’s home. One officer sustained a broken arm, and video footage showed responders wheeling Oddi into a hospital. Trump was not at the resort during the incident. The Trump National Doral Golf Club, located about 8 miles from Miami International Airport, is one of the largest hotels in the Miami suburb, with multiple lodgings, a large clubhouse, and four golf courses.