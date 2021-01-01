Miami extends curfew over spring break crowds

Police officers in bulletproof vests launched pepper spray balls into crowds of partygoers resisting an 8 p.m. curfew Saturday along South Beach. Thousands of spring break partygoers had descended on the area, starting street fights, destroying restaurant property, and refusing to wear face masks. City officials on Sunday extended the curfew until at least March 30. The Miami Beach Police said they detained more than 50 people and seized eight firearms over the weekend.

Who are the partygoers? Miami City Manager Raul Aguila said the spring break crowd is not the usual gathering of students, but adults looking to let loose in one of the few fully opens states during the pandemic. Authorities have arrested more than 1,000 people since Feb. 3 as spring break travelers arrived, he said. Florida is not enforcing a statewide mask mandate or other restrictions on gatherings. Local officials banned alcohol sales after 10 p.m. and sent text messages to tourists warning them to “Vacation Responsibly or Be Arrested.”

