Mexico elects leftist president

Leftist populist Andrés Manuel López Obrador scored a landslide win in the Mexican presidential election Sunday. The 64-year-old made his third bid for the presidency, this time riding an anti-establishment wave to victory. López Obrador vowed to beat back rampant corruption within the government and pledged to boost the economy while giving scholarships to youth, more aid to farmers, and increasing pensions for the elderly. Critics said he was making promises the country couldn’t afford to keep. Voters also decided the winners of thousands of local and federal government positions on Sunday, though the election was marred by widespread ballot tampering and violence. More than 130 politicians were assassinated in the nine months leading up to the election.