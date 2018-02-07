Mexico elects leftist president
by Kent Covington & Lynde Langdon
Posted 7/02/18, 11:50 am
Leftist populist Andrés Manuel López Obrador scored a landslide win in the Mexican presidential election Sunday. The 64-year-old made his third bid for the presidency, this time riding an anti-establishment wave to victory. López Obrador vowed to beat back rampant corruption within the government and pledged to boost the economy while giving scholarships to youth, more aid to farmers, and increasing pensions for the elderly. Critics said he was making promises the country couldn’t afford to keep. Voters also decided the winners of thousands of local and federal government positions on Sunday, though the election was marred by widespread ballot tampering and violence. More than 130 politicians were assassinated in the nine months leading up to the election.
Lynde is a WORLD Digital assistant editor and reports on popular and fine arts. She lives in Wichita, Kan., with her husband and two daughters. Follow Lynde on Twitter @lmlangdon.
Comments
Just Me 999Posted: Mon, 07/02/2018 01:42 pm
Good - maybe Mexico can fix its own problems for a change instead of dumping them into the US.
Big JimPosted: Mon, 07/02/2018 03:07 pm
130 politicians assassinated in the last 9 months?? What kind of country are they running down there?!?!
NanamiroPosted: Mon, 07/02/2018 06:22 pm
What, what, what? 130 assassinations in 9 months?! Even our (publicized) gun violence can't compare with that. No wonder everyone wants to move here! Unreal.
OldMikePosted: Mon, 07/02/2018 07:00 pm
Mexico is probably not going to fix its own problems. Corruption is apparently a way of life for most who work for government.
Had a friend who grew up down there, he said every time he went back for a visit he had to expect to be shaken down for a “fee” somewhere during the trip, just to pass some ad hoc roadblock by local police. Oftentimes several of these during his trip.